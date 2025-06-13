Kallang Basin Swimming Complex, St Wilfred Sport Centre to close; sites being studied for new public housing

SINGAPORE: The Kallang Basin Swimming Complex and St Wilfred Sport Centre will cease operations in the second half of 2025 when their leases expire, Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) jointly said on Friday (Jun 13).

The swimming complex at 21 Geylang Bahru Lane will close on Sep 1 while the St Wilfred site in Whampoa will close on Oct 1.

Both locations offer ActiveSG sports facilities, with St Wilfred currently housing a tennis centre, squash centre and a football field, while the swimming complex also has a gym.

Plans for the potential redevelopment of both sites for public housing are under study, according to SportSG, HDB and URA.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to address the strong and broad-based demand for housing in recent years,” the agencies said.

“As part of our long-term planning efforts, the government will also continue to develop and enhance sports infrastructure, working closely with the community to meet Singapore's evolving lifestyle and recreational needs.”