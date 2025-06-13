Kallang Basin Swimming Complex, St Wilfred Sport Centre to close; sites being studied for new public housing
The Geylang Bahru and Whampoa sites will close on Sep 1 and Oct 1 respectively when their leases expire.
SINGAPORE: The Kallang Basin Swimming Complex and St Wilfred Sport Centre will cease operations in the second half of 2025 when their leases expire, Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) jointly said on Friday (Jun 13).
The swimming complex at 21 Geylang Bahru Lane will close on Sep 1 while the St Wilfred site in Whampoa will close on Oct 1.
Both locations offer ActiveSG sports facilities, with St Wilfred currently housing a tennis centre, squash centre and a football field, while the swimming complex also has a gym.
Plans for the potential redevelopment of both sites for public housing are under study, according to SportSG, HDB and URA.
“This is part of our ongoing efforts to address the strong and broad-based demand for housing in recent years,” the agencies said.
“As part of our long-term planning efforts, the government will also continue to develop and enhance sports infrastructure, working closely with the community to meet Singapore's evolving lifestyle and recreational needs.”
ALTERNATIVE SPORTING OPTIONS
While the Kallang Basin and St Wilfred sites are due to close in the next few months, the agencies said that those in the community will have alternative options such as a new sports facility in Kolam Ayer as well as another facility in Whampoa, which is set for completion by end-2025.
Residents can also continue to access nearby existing facilities, such as ActiveSG swimming complexes at Serangoon, Geylang East, and Jalan Besar, and Kallang ActiveSG Squash Centre, Burghley ActiveSG Squash and Tennis Centre, and Kallang Tennis Centre.
They may also use certain sports facilities at Bendemeer Primary School and Bendemeer Secondary School under the dual-use scheme.
"These facilities have long served residents and the sporting community well, and agencies are committed to working closely together to bring alternative sporting amenities closer to homes, including new sport-in-precinct facilities in Whampoa and Kolam Ayer," said the agencies.
As part of the Sports Facilities Master Plan (SFMP), the number of ActiveSG facilities across Singapore has increased by 30 per cent since 2013.
More facilities are being developed, including Farrer Park Town Play Field, Queenstown Sport Centre, Ang Mo Kio Swimming Complex and Punggol Regional Sport Centre, according to the agencies.
“SportSG, together with other relevant agencies, will also continue to explore opportunities to inject recreational spaces and sporting amenities into future residential neighbourhoods,” they added.
“These efforts support SFMP’s vision of enabling majority of our residents to access affordable and inclusive sports facilities within a 10-minute walk from their homes by around 2030.”