This Singaporean is bringing back the kampung spirit with community void deck dinners

MORE THAN JUST COOKING

Preparations for each gathering typically begin about a month in advance.

For a locally inspired National Day barbecue in Tampines on Aug 30, Mr Ngoh planned six stations serving dishes such as chicken, fish, beef and desserts, incorporating local flavours including kaya, laksa and sambal.

On the day itself, work began as early as 9am, with about 10 to 12 volunteers helping with preparations.

Mr Ngoh’s passion for food led him to hospitality school SHATEC, where he graduated in 2015.

He began hosting dinner parties for friends and, over time, discovered that much of the joy he got from cooking came from sharing food with others.

“What I really enjoy is feeding people, and the experience and joy from feeding people is something that is so memorable and that you can't take away from,” he said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, that desire to bring people together over food took on another purpose.

Mr Ngoh began thinking more deeply about social isolation and the need for people to connect in person.

“Ironically, we have more potential to connect digitally, but there's less reason for us to be present in person,” he said.

That led him to think about how to open up his dinner table to a wider community.