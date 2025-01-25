Keppel Coastal trail at Labrador Nature Park opens to public

SINGAPORE: The 340m-long Keppel Coastal Trail at Labrador Nature Park opened to the public on Saturday (Jan 25).

The trail consists of a 90m-long elevated wheelchair-accessible boardwalk with views of the sea and a 250m-long path which brings visitors through a coastal beach forest habitat.

The trail’s development was supported by a S$1 million (US$740,000) donation from Keppel’s philanthropic arm, Keppel Care Foundation.

As part of the trail’s development, the coastal beach forest at the park has undergone “active restoration”, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Keppel said in a joint press statement.

This will “provide a significant physical and ecological buffer for the coastal hill forest within the adjacent Labrador Nature Reserve, one of the last few remaining patches of such habitat on mainland Singapore”, they added.