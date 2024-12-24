Singapore food critic KF Seetoh pays tribute to brother who died in villa explosion in Italy

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean man who died in an explosion at a villa in Italy was Singapore food critic KF Seetoh's brother, the Makansutra founder said in a tribute posted late on Monday (Dec 23) night.

The explosion on Saturday night left Mr Seetoh Kwok Meng dead and his Taiwanese partner, identified as Ms Chang Kai En, missing, local media reported.

According to news outlet Corriere Fiorentino, the explosion at the villa in Molazzana, located about 115km northwest of Florence in the Garfagnana area of Tuscany, caused it to collapse. The blast was likely caused by a gas leak in the house, it added.

"He was the most jovial among our siblings. He hates boring moments and will crack a joke, even a funny white lie, just to ease a situation," wrote Mr KF Seetoh in the tribute to his brother posted on Facebook.

"His life was not all a bed of roses. But with his second wife, Kai En, he saw a nice and peaceful retirement house and life in Tuscany.

"She loved her garden and had neighbours who would help with their green fingers each time they travelled especially back home to Singapore where he'll (always) bug me to take him (to eat)," he added.

Mr KF Seetoh said his brother had bought the villa from his tour guide while he was holidaying in Molazzana a few years ago. His brother had "loved it at first sight", he said.

He added that he regretted not having found the chance to visit the villa.

"That century-old stone house came down like a deck of cards upon (the) explosion and death was instantaneous for both of them," he wrote.