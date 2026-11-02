Kim Lim's ex-employee jailed for stealing socialite's valuables, drink driving with company car

SINGAPORE: A former employee of socialite Kim Lim was sentenced to jail on Monday (Nov 2) for crimes including stealing from her employer and drink driving while using the company car.

Tey Jing Wen, a 33-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to 22 months' jail, fined S$3,500 (US$2,737) and banned from driving for two years.

She pleaded guilty to five charges, including theft as a servant, criminal breach of trust as an employee, driving without a licence and drink driving.

Another five charges were taken into consideration.

THE CASE

Ms Lim is the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim. She spoke about the incident during a TikTok livestream with influencer Xiaxue last October, describing it as "drama" that left her deeply hurt.

Tey was employed by Ms Lim's beauty, wellness and healthcare group KL Health in June 2022 as a human resource (HR) assistant.

Two years later, she became head of HR, and was further promoted on Dec 2024 to the role of regional coordinator and communicator. She monitored the company operators' overseas activities.

Tey worked closely with Ms Lim in the day-to-day administrative affairs of the office.

When Ms Lim was not around, KL Health staff took instructions from Tey, who would first obtain Ms Lim's approval.

At about 4.40am on Jun 3, 2025, a police officer spotted Tey driving a car against traffic along Coleman Lane near City Hall.

He stopped her and found that she reeked of alcohol. Tey failed a breathalyser test and was arrested.

It was later revealed that she did not have a valid driving licence or any insurance for the use of the carm which was rented by KL Health for designated drivers to use for daily errands.

Tey had been tasked with safekeeping the key to the car. At the time, Ms Lim was not in Singapore, the court heard.

Before being arrested, she had taken the car key without Ms Lim's approval and driven the car from her office to Tanjong Pagar for dinner.

She later went to a bar with a friend where she drank alcohol, before dropping her friend home.

OTHER OFFENCES DISCOVERED

After Tey was arrested for the drink-driving offence, Ms Lim noticed a decline in her employee's work performance and conducted an internal inquiry against Tey.

Investigations revealed that Tey had used the company's credit card, which had a credit limit of S$200,000 per month, to spend over S$19,000 on personal expenses at various clubs in May 2025.

In August 2024, Tey also gained access to the company's safe box, where Ms Lim kept a Patek Philippe watch worth S$73,000 and a stack of red packets containing about S$8,000.

Ms Lim had forgotten the passcode to the safe, but Tey was able to access it after her predecessor resigned.

After stealing the watch and the red packets, Tey sold the watch for only S$16,500 despite knowing it was worth more. She used the money on herself and to pay off her credit card bill.

The prosecution sought a jail term of between 22 months and one day and 26 months and one-and-a-half weeks' jail for Tey, with a fine of S$3,500 and 60 months' disqualification from driving.

For criminal breach of trust as an employee, she could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

For theft as a servant, she could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.