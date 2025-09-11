Woman who worked at kindergarten charged with abusing three children aged 5

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old woman was charged on Thursday (Sep 11) with ill-treating three five-year-old children at a kindergarten.

The woman, whose name was redacted in court documents due to a gag order protecting the identities of the victims, was handed three charges under the Children and Young Persons Act for inflicting unnecessary physical pain and suffering to the children.

The alleged incidents occurred on the same day on Jul 25, 2024, according to charge sheets.

That morning, at about 11.55am, the woman allegedly pulled a five-year-old boy forcefully by the arm to get him to stand up.

She then threw the chair he was sitting on into an open space in the classroom before pushing him twice on his back, causing him to fall forwards onto the floor, the charge alleged.

She is also accused of forcefully pulling the boy by the arm when he was walking away from her.

Soon after, she allegedly made a five-year-old girl stand up while she was having her meal and threw the chair she was sitting on into an open space in the classroom.

The woman then pushed the girl behind a wall, the charge sheet read.

Soon after this, she allegedly pulled another five-year-old boy by the arm and pushed him towards a wall, causing him to fall forward onto the floor.

The court imposed a gag order preventing the identification of the victims and the accused, as well as the incident location.

According to court records, the accused was working at a kindergarten at the time of the alleged offences.

The woman said she intended to plead guilty and was not getting a lawyer.

Her guilty plea date was fixed for Oct 28.

For each charge of ill-treating a child, she could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Agency for more information.