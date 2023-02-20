Kopitiam to deploy staff at 15 outlets to help customers switch from card to app

SINGAPORE: Food court operator Kopitiam will deploy more than 80 "digital buddies" at 15 outlets from March to June to help customers transition from physical stored-value cards to the FairPrice app.

The 15 outlets are at high-traffic locations such as Northpoint, VivoCity, Tampines Mall, Jurong Point and Plaza Singapura, said FairPrice Group on Monday (Feb 20).

Users of Kopitiam cards get a 10 per cent discount at the operator's food courts and eateries.

It was announced earlier this month that the physical cards will be phased out after Jun 30. Card users will receive the same 10 per cent discount on the FairPrice mobile app.

They can also get a full cash refund of the stored value or transfer the amount to the FairPrice app in the form of Linkpoints. This can be done from Mar 1 at Kopitiam outlets with self-service top-up kiosks.

"The 15 outlets with digital buddies deployed will also have booths to facilitate cash refunds," said FairPrice Group, adding that top-ups to physical Kopitiam cards will end on Mar 1.

"Food court managers and supervisors have also been trained to look out for the elderly and address queries and concerns from diners."