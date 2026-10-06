'They think it's just a picnic spot': Kusu Island regulars lament its declining appeal among youth

SINGAPORE: For Mr Hoo Tiang Lai, the Kusu pilgrimage used to mean a bustling month-long event, with hawker stalls and souvenir shops serving thousands of pilgrims who descend on the island to visit its two religious sites.

These days, the annual pilgrimage is a quieter affair, with declining attendance and fewer stalls, said the 65-year-old, who has run hawker stalls at the pilgrimage for over 40 years.

"Last time there were 20 stalls, with many different owners. It was competitive and we had to tender for the stalls," said Mr Hoo, who sells drinks, noodles and finger food. “People would think that Kusu season got a lot of people sure visit, so they will spend the money to tender.”

This year's edition, which starts on Oct 10, will have just three food and beverage stalls and one souvenir stall.

This follows a downward trend in attendance over the years. Visitorship in 2019 was about 30,000, according to the Singapore Land Authority. Under safe management restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance fell to about 11,200 in 2020 and about 9,400 in 2021, before rising to about 20,000 in 2022.

It reached 22,500 in 2023, when the Tua Pek Kong Temple celebrated its centennial. Numbers then declined to about 18,500 in 2024 and 15,500 in 2025.

During the annual pilgrimage, devotees visit the temple and climb 152 steps to a keramat, offering joss sticks and prayers at both sites.

AGEING PILGRIMS

Those involved point to an ageing pilgrim population and a lack of awareness among the younger generation as reasons for the declining numbers.