No government grants given for upcoming Lady Gaga concerts in Singapore: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: No government subsidies were handed out in order to secure the upcoming Lady Gaga concerts, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in parliament on Monday (Mar 10).

Responding to a question from Member of Parliament Sitoh Yih Pin (PAP-Potong Pasir), Mr Tong said that arrangements for the concerts were handled directly by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM).

"They negotiated directly with the artist and her team, including Live Nation," added Mr Tong, who had earlier in the afternoon laid out his ministry's spending plans for the year.

"No government grants were given to secure this event. This was a purely commercial arrangement between the artist and the venue."

In response to queries from CNA, STB's director of leisure events Guo Teyi said: "We welcome Lady Gaga's concert to Singapore's vibrant entertainment calendar – an achievement by our industry partners that reflects our city's appeal as a leading lifestyle destination.

"Singapore's success in hosting major international events stems from the collective strength of our entertainment ecosystem. Our industry partners have built deep expertise and strong track records in delivering exceptional experiences.

"This is complemented by our world-class venues, strong regional connectivity, excellent infrastructure and diverse accommodation options that cater to different traveller preferences."