No government grants given for upcoming Lady Gaga concerts in Singapore: Edwin Tong
Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the pop star will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium in May.
SINGAPORE: No government subsidies were handed out in order to secure the upcoming Lady Gaga concerts, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in parliament on Monday (Mar 10).
Responding to a question from Member of Parliament Sitoh Yih Pin (PAP-Potong Pasir), Mr Tong said that arrangements for the concerts were handled directly by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM).
"They negotiated directly with the artist and her team, including Live Nation," added Mr Tong, who had earlier in the afternoon laid out his ministry's spending plans for the year.
"No government grants were given to secure this event. This was a purely commercial arrangement between the artist and the venue."
In response to queries from CNA, STB's director of leisure events Guo Teyi said: "We welcome Lady Gaga's concert to Singapore's vibrant entertainment calendar – an achievement by our industry partners that reflects our city's appeal as a leading lifestyle destination.
"Singapore's success in hosting major international events stems from the collective strength of our entertainment ecosystem. Our industry partners have built deep expertise and strong track records in delivering exceptional experiences.
"This is complemented by our world-class venues, strong regional connectivity, excellent infrastructure and diverse accommodation options that cater to different traveller preferences."
Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the pop star will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium in May. The singer is holding four shows at the venue, with the first taking place on May 18. The additional shows are on May 19, 21 and 24. Singapore will be her only stop in Asia during her current tour.
Last year, Singapore hosted a slew of big-name acts at the National Stadium, including Taylor Swift.
For Swift's concert, the Singapore Tourism Board said it "supported the event through a grant", but did not reveal the size of the grant or any conditions attached to it.
"KASM pushes for events like this to take place at the Sports Hub to bring a diversity and a range of different events to Singapore including top-class marquee events. But at the same time there is a good mix ... of local events, sporting events that take place at the Sports Hub, including community and school events," said Mr Tong.
"Together, collectively, they enrich the vibrancy of the Sports Hub and make the Sports Hub more accessible to Singaporeans."
Lady Gaga last performed in Singapore in 2012 for her Born This Way Ball Tour, where she did three shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. She also held concerts and exclusive showcase performances in 2009 and 2011.
The announcement for the Singapore shows followed the Mar 7 release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem. The 14-track album is seen as a return to her early dark-pop sensibilities. Prior to the album's release, she debuted three singles: Disease, Abracadabra and Die With A Smile.