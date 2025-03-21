Singaporean’s 3D-printed artwork is the world’s deepest ocean art installation

SINGAPORE: Local artist Lakshmi Mohanbabu made headlines three years ago by being the first Singaporean to send artwork up into space.

Recently, she ventured in the other direction – downwards – installing her designs deep in the extreme depths of the earth.

Her artwork features three metal cubes anchored 7km below the sea off the coast of Japan, near the Mariana Trench, the deepest known place in the world.

Ms Lakshmi said the installation serves more than just artistic expression, it is also a collaboration between creative arts and scientific and technological innovation.

“I want people to think of art as not just something that hangs on a wall,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.

“(It’s) about pushing boundaries in exploring how and where art is viewed … in the most uncharted territories on the planet or in outer space … as not separate from science but being part of science.”