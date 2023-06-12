Global crackdown on laughing gas as abuse rises; Singapore doctors see few cases

SINGAPORE: During a drug-fuelled Christmas party in Australia last year, Kevin was offered something he had not tried before – nitrous oxide, colloquially known as laughing gas.

In no time, the Singaporean found himself hooked. Over the next two months, he tried to achieve the same euphoric feeling by spending about A$500 (US$325) a week purely on laughing gas.

The daily habit took a major toll on Kevin’s health. He felt weak all the time and was constantly out of breath. He began eating less, causing him to lose weight and start skipping days at his construction job.

“You just keep hoping that high will come back,” the 31-year-old, who moved Down Under about three years ago, told CNA over the phone. He did not want his real name to be used.

“I was doing it for a few hours a day, just inhaling. I didn’t even want to inhale air. I just wanted to inhale nitrous oxide.”

It was only when he ran out of money and realised he was “slowly dying” that he quit cold turkey in March.

While Kevin was only recently introduced to nitrous oxide, its recreational use is by no means a new phenomenon.

The gas is typically sold in metal canisters and is commonly used as a dental and medical anaesthetic, as well as a motor fuel additive and even to make whipped cream. The euphoric effect it has on people gave rise to the term laughing gas.

Common side effects include dizziness, nausea, fatigue, loss of balance, mild hallucinations and excessive sweating. Inhaling the gas also runs the risk of asphyxiation or suffocation.

Long-term exposure can lead to a severe Vitamin B12 deficiency, which can in turn cause depression, memory loss, incontinence or spinal cord damage.

Over the past decade, it has become a relatively popular way to get a “legal high”, leading to more governments around the world – and in the Asia-Pacific region – clamping down on it.