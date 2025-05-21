PM Wong unveils first full Cabinet: No second DPM, three coordinating ministers named

MINISTERS RETAINING PORTFOLIOS

Josephine Teo remains as minister for digital development and information.

Tan See Leng remains as manpower minister. He will also become the minister-in-charge of energy and science and technology at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Grace Fu remains as minister for sustainability and the environment.

Masagos Zulkifli remains as minister for social and family development.

Vivian Balakrishnan remains as foreign affairs minister.

Indranee Rajah remains as minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

THE ROLE OF COORDINATING MINISTERS

The role of coordinating ministers is not new to Singapore's Cabinet. Mr Teo Chee Hean was previously coordinating minister for national security, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam was overseeing social policies and Mr Khaw Boon Wan for infrastructure.

Mr Wong said Mr Khaw brought together urban planning and major infrastructure projects like housing and MRT train lines, strengthening internal coordination within the government. As the new coordinating minister for public services, Mr Chan Chun Sing will focus on improving service delivery, especially in newer housing estates.

“It's more about public services than large-scale infrastructure planning, and that's why I've decided to rename it to give it that new focus and priority,” said the prime minister.

Mr Chan said he will oversee both digital and physical services, from planning to execution.

“I will help to coordinate some of these areas of improvement to make sure that we don't have any gaps in the delivery of our public services. Where the ministries can and are able to continue to look at their own respective areas, then they can certainly continue to do so,” he said.

However, there is still room for improvement, such as adopting a more citizen-centric approach with forward-looking planning to provide a one-stop service for people, he added.

FORWARD SINGAPORE AND SOCIAL POLICY

Mr Wong said that even after Mr Tharman stepped down from the Cabinet, inter-ministry coordination for social policies continued – led by Mr Wong himself during his time as deputy prime minister.

“I didn't have a coordinating minister title, but I chaired these processes, and I made use of them to review our policies for purposes of our Forward Singapore exercise,” he said.

The coordinated process allowed the government to review things like the Jobseeker Support Scheme and parental leave policy.

With his responsibilities as prime minister, he has passed the baton to Mr Ong Ye Kung.

Mr Ong said he had asked to remain at the health ministry, in part to continue addressing Singapore's ageing population.

“We’ve done some major moves, but I think ageing will be the single largest social development we will see in the next decade,” he said. “We need to adapt to it in the way we learn, we work, we play, or live through our silver years. So I think that still requires a lot of work.”

He also laid out his upcoming priorities as coordinating minister for social policy – carrying on the work of Forward Singapore and strengthening social safety nets.

The country cannot take its “inclusive” economic model and meritocratic system for granted, Mr Ong said.