Faishal Ibrahim appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs in Cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has been appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday (May 21) as part of changes to the Cabinet following the recent General Election.

The full ministerial post had been held since May 2018 by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who took over from Dr Yaacob Ibrahim.

Mr Wong said Mr Masagos, who will remain minister for social and family development, had advanced many initiatives during his tenure that are now valued and appreciated by the Malay-Muslim community.

“We agreed in our discussion that … it’s time to refresh the (Malay-Muslim) leadership and let new and younger office holders take over,” he said, adding that Assoc Prof Faishal was the “best candidate” for the role.

He will be assisted by Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, who takes over as chairman of the Yayasan MENDAKI self-help group.

Mr Wong added that Assoc Prof Faishal, Mr Zaqy and other Malay-Muslim political officeholders – such as Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, incoming Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, as well as incoming Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development and Education Syed Harun Alhabsyi – would work hard to engage the Malay-Muslim community and listen to their concerns and aspirations.

Assoc Prof Faishal said he appreciated the faith placed in him, and thanked Mr Masagos for his work over the past seven years, including the development of a new Islamic college in Singapore.

“Some of these programmes, I will continue and strengthen,” he said, adding that he has been involved in the community for close to 30 years.

Engaging widely and deeply with the community has been useful in rallying it to do good and contribute to society, he said.