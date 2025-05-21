Faishal Ibrahim appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs in Cabinet reshuffle
He succeeds Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who had held the full ministerial post since May 2018.
SINGAPORE: Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has been appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday (May 21) as part of changes to the Cabinet following the recent General Election.
The full ministerial post had been held since May 2018 by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who took over from Dr Yaacob Ibrahim.
Mr Wong said Mr Masagos, who will remain minister for social and family development, had advanced many initiatives during his tenure that are now valued and appreciated by the Malay-Muslim community.
“We agreed in our discussion that … it’s time to refresh the (Malay-Muslim) leadership and let new and younger office holders take over,” he said, adding that Assoc Prof Faishal was the “best candidate” for the role.
He will be assisted by Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, who takes over as chairman of the Yayasan MENDAKI self-help group.
Mr Wong added that Assoc Prof Faishal, Mr Zaqy and other Malay-Muslim political officeholders – such as Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, incoming Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, as well as incoming Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development and Education Syed Harun Alhabsyi – would work hard to engage the Malay-Muslim community and listen to their concerns and aspirations.
Assoc Prof Faishal said he appreciated the faith placed in him, and thanked Mr Masagos for his work over the past seven years, including the development of a new Islamic college in Singapore.
“Some of these programmes, I will continue and strengthen,” he said, adding that he has been involved in the community for close to 30 years.
Engaging widely and deeply with the community has been useful in rallying it to do good and contribute to society, he said.
Assoc Prof Faishal added that the Malay-Muslim community has received much support, and he reflected on how this was true even after the foiled 2001 bomb plot by the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) militant group.
At the time, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean told grassroots leaders that Singaporean Malay-Muslims were part of the social fabric and not like JI members.
“I was really touched, and I told myself, not many countries would have that kind of position and that kind of care for the people,” said Assoc Prof Faishal, who was then serving as a community leader.
“This is something that is quite deep in my heart and mind.
“With this role, I want to rally the community to come together, to work together, help one another, not only to build and help to raise our young children and to provide opportunities for growth in the community; but also to contribute to the Singapore story.”
Assoc Prof Faishal will also be promoted to Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs, but will no longer hold a position in the Ministry of National Development, where he had been a Minister of State since July 2020.
In response to a question about the to-do list for Assoc Prof Faishal, Mr Wong said the starting point was continuing engagement, to better understand the community’s concerns and aspirations.
Some of the concerns are not unique, but there are also times when there will be disagreements, he said.
“That's bound to happen, but I think our differences and our diversity should not weaken us,” said Mr Wong.
Instead, Singapore should find ways to forge consensus and become more united.
“Embrace our diversity, find, expand the common ground we have as Singaporeans, and through that sense of solidarity and unity, have confidence in Singapore's future,” he said.