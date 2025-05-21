Newcomers Jeffrey Siow, David Neo named acting ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Newly elected Members of Parliament Jeffrey Siow and David Neo will take on key roles in the latest Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday (May 21).

Mr Siow will be appointed acting minister for transport and senior minister of state for finance, while Mr Neo will serve as acting minister for culture, community and youth, and senior minister of state for education.

Both Mr Siow, 46, and Mr Neo, 47, are first-time candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) who were elected in the recent General Election earlier this month.

Mr Siow was a former second permanent secretary at the Manpower Ministry and Ministry of Trade and Industry. He was part of the Chua Chu Kang GRC team led by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, which defeated the Progress Singapore Party.

Mr Neo was the chief of army until he stepped down in March. He was elected in Tampines GRC, where the PAP won a four-cornered fight.

Mr Siow takes over the transport portfolio from Mr Chee Hong Tat, who will become the national development minister. Mr Neo succeeds Mr Edwin Tong at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY). Mr Tong will head the Ministry of Law.