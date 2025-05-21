Newcomers Jeffrey Siow, David Neo named acting ministers in Cabinet reshuffle
Five other first-term Members of Parliament will also take on political appointments in the new Cabinet lineup.
SINGAPORE: Newly elected Members of Parliament Jeffrey Siow and David Neo will take on key roles in the latest Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Wednesday (May 21).
Mr Siow will be appointed acting minister for transport and senior minister of state for finance, while Mr Neo will serve as acting minister for culture, community and youth, and senior minister of state for education.
Both Mr Siow, 46, and Mr Neo, 47, are first-time candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) who were elected in the recent General Election earlier this month.
Mr Siow was a former second permanent secretary at the Manpower Ministry and Ministry of Trade and Industry. He was part of the Chua Chu Kang GRC team led by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, which defeated the Progress Singapore Party.
Mr Neo was the chief of army until he stepped down in March. He was elected in Tampines GRC, where the PAP won a four-cornered fight.
Mr Siow takes over the transport portfolio from Mr Chee Hong Tat, who will become the national development minister. Mr Neo succeeds Mr Edwin Tong at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY). Mr Tong will head the Ministry of Law.
Mr Neo has previous experience leading the Silver Generation Office "so he knows what it takes to build strong community bonds", said Mr Wong at a press conference on Wednesday.
"I look forward to his contributions at MCCY, championing the arts and sports, engaging our youths, as well as our diverse community groups," he added.
Mr Siow is familiar with land transport policies from his time in the civil service, said Mr Wong.
"Of course, there's much more to be done as a minister. He will be stretched and tested, but I'm confident he will be able to step up," said the prime minister.
Mr Siow told CNA that he was honoured by the appointments, and thanked the prime minister for his confidence in him.
"Look forward to playing my part in the Cabinet to lead the government in the coming years," he said.
OTHER NEW POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS
Five other newly elected PAP MPs will also be appointed to political office.
Noting that seven office holders are new MPs, Mr Wong added that all the ministries will have new office holders.
"I'm doing this to give younger leaders more experience and exposure across different areas of government so as to prepare them for greater responsibilities in the future," he said.
Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, 50, the former CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) brigadier-general, will be appointed minister of state for culture, community and youth, and manpower.
Ms Jasmin Lau, 42, a former deputy secretary at the Ministry of Health, will serve as minister of state for education, and digital development and information.
Mr Goh Pei Ming, 42, formerly chief of staff-joint staff of the SAF, will be appointed minister of state for home affairs, and social and family development.
Ms Goh Han Yan and former Nominated MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi will serve as senior parliamentary secretaries. Ms Goh, 39, previously a director with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, will support the Culture, Community and Youth as well as the Sustainability and the Environment ministries. Dr Syed Harun, 40, will serve in the Education and National Development ministries.
Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, Ms Lau said the new political office holders were “very grateful” for the trust that the prime minister and other senior leaders have placed in them.
“At the same time, we also fully trust the decisions that PM and the senior leaders have made in terms of where and how we are deployed,” she added.
“It is a long game, it is for the long haul, and so over time, we must remain committed and flexible in terms of where we are sent to and the work that we do now.”
Noting Mr Wong’s remarks about the leadership transition, Ms Lau said the challenge was in “figuring out the balance … there is no time to waste but actually there is also no need for haste”.
The new political office holders will “hit the ground running” since most of them are in portfolios different from their previous roles, she said.
“At the same time, I think we also know there is no need for haste. Sometimes we really have to be quite patient in the changes that we want to bring about and the changes that we will set in place, because these will affect many stakeholders and many, many citizens.”
All ministers, senior ministers of state and ministers of state will be sworn in on Friday. Senior parliamentary secretaries will be sworn in at a later date.