PM Wong congratulates new German chancellor Friedrich Merz

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 6) congratulated Mr Friedrich Merz on his election as German chancellor and thanked outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Mr Merz was elected chancellor by parliament on Tuesday in a second round of voting after unexpectedly failing to secure a majority in an initial vote.

In a letter to the incoming chancellor, Mr Wong extended his "warmest congratulations" to Mr Merz, noting the two countries shared a “deep and abiding friendship, underpinned by mutual trust, and multifaceted cooperation”.

Singapore and Germany celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year. The two countries also upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership last November.

Mr Wong wrote: “This partnership deepens existing economic and security cooperation, while providing fresh impetus to work together in new areas like digitalisation/AI, research, startups and innovation, clean energy and sustainable development.”

“Singapore and Germany also share a common commitment to upholding open trade, international law, and a rules-based global order. In this regard, we cooperate closely at multilateral fora,” he added.

The prime minister also said he welcomed Germany’s growing engagement in the Asia Pacific region.

He noted that more than 2,300 German companies had a presence in Singapore, with many using the country as their gateway to ASEAN and the broader region.

“I look forward to continuing to deepen our links, including by leveraging the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement,” Mr Wong said.

He added that he looked forward to working together with Mr Merz to “further intensify, enhance and deepen relations between our two countries”.

“I also wish you all the best as you take on the chancellorship and look forward to meeting you soon,” he wrote.