PM Wong congratulates new German chancellor Friedrich Merz
He also thanked outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his support towards strengthening ties between Singapore and Germany.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (May 6) congratulated Mr Friedrich Merz on his election as German chancellor and thanked outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.
Mr Merz was elected chancellor by parliament on Tuesday in a second round of voting after unexpectedly failing to secure a majority in an initial vote.
In a letter to the incoming chancellor, Mr Wong extended his "warmest congratulations" to Mr Merz, noting the two countries shared a “deep and abiding friendship, underpinned by mutual trust, and multifaceted cooperation”.
Singapore and Germany celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year. The two countries also upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership last November.
Mr Wong wrote: “This partnership deepens existing economic and security cooperation, while providing fresh impetus to work together in new areas like digitalisation/AI, research, startups and innovation, clean energy and sustainable development.”
“Singapore and Germany also share a common commitment to upholding open trade, international law, and a rules-based global order. In this regard, we cooperate closely at multilateral fora,” he added.
The prime minister also said he welcomed Germany’s growing engagement in the Asia Pacific region.
He noted that more than 2,300 German companies had a presence in Singapore, with many using the country as their gateway to ASEAN and the broader region.
“I look forward to continuing to deepen our links, including by leveraging the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement,” Mr Wong said.
He added that he looked forward to working together with Mr Merz to “further intensify, enhance and deepen relations between our two countries”.
“I also wish you all the best as you take on the chancellorship and look forward to meeting you soon,” he wrote.
FRIENDSHIP AND SUPPORT
In a separate letter on Tuesday to Mr Scholz, Mr Wong thanked him for his friendship and support towards strengthening ties between Singapore and Germany.
“Bilateral relations flourished during your time as chancellor,” Mr Wong said.
“We upgraded our ties to a Strategic Partnership last year, injecting new impetus into both our existing collaboration, and cooperation in new areas like security, artificial intelligence, and sustainability.”
The prime minister also said Singapore and Germany deepened their defence relationship, commending Mr Scholz’s enhanced efforts to engage the region.
“Thank you for your support at the launch of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s two Invincible-class submarines in Kiel alongside then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in December 2022,” Mr Wong added.
“I also commend your strong efforts to step up Germany’s engagement of the Asia-Pacific and ASEAN.”
Mr Wong also said he “fondly” recalled their discussions during various events such as Mr Scholz’s visit to Singapore in November 2022, and his visit to Berlin in April last year.
“I look forward to meeting you again soon and wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”