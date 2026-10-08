‘No boom is forever’: Singapore must seize AI opportunity before correction, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The artificial intelligence (AI) boom that has benefitted Singapore economically will not last forever, and the country's approach is to make good use of this window of opportunity to build new capabilities and create better jobs for Singaporeans, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Oct 8).

"No boom is forever. At some point, there will be a correction. And we don't know when it will happen, or how it will happen, we don't know who the casualties will be when it happens,” said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.

“So our approach is to make good use of this window of opportunity now, where there is external demand, capitalise on it, build new capabilities and create better jobs for Singaporeans.”

He was speaking during a dialogue with Forbes Media chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes at the Forbes Global CEO Conference held at the Shangri-La Singapore.

Mr Wong said the current AI boom has benefited Singapore’s semiconductor industry and related industries, with positive spillovers in sectors such as logistics and professional services.

“We don't make the most advanced AI chips, but we have major firms here like GlobalFoundries, Micron, and they make memory chips and specialty chips, which are in demand now with the AI boom,” he said.

He added that Singapore has also built a semiconductor ecosystem that includes the precision engineering industry and equipment suppliers.