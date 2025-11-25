Hit by a falling LED wreath: Enforcement gaps, safety lapses persist 3 years after tightened rules

WHO'S RESPONSIBLE

Views differ within the funeral industry on who is responsible for the safe use of LED wreaths.

A spokesperson for the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore told CNA that residents applying for permits to use Housing Board void decks for occasions such as funerals are ultimately accountable for the safety and conduct of the event. They must also comply with the town council’s terms and conditions.

This includes keeping noise levels down, being considerate to neighbours and limiting the number of LED wreaths to within the recommended maximum to prevent accidents or disturbances to other residents and the public.

Objects installed in common spaces should not pose safety risks. LED wreaths placed in non-sheltered areas face a higher risk of being affected by bad weather, which could cause them to topple or trigger electrical faults.

At the same time, LED wreath suppliers also share the responsibility of ensuring that their installations do not cause any accidents or breach safety requirements.

"The recent incident highlights the importance of the responsibility of the LED wreath companies, mindfulness of the residents and the senders," said the spokesperson, adding that those injured by a falling wreath should seek legal advice.

Funeral directors CNA spoke to pointed to third-party LED wreath suppliers engaged by well-wishers, who may not know about the 10-wreath limit.

Families often find it difficult to refuse these gestures of goodwill, even when they exceed the quota.

Funeral homes are not always informed in advance or present throughout the entire wake, making it difficult to track when the wreaths arrive. While they remind families about the rules, the decision to comply lies with the family.

"We can't force them. We are not any government authorities to do that," said Ms Harmony Tee, funeral director of Harmony Funeral Care. "We can only advise them and tell them of the regulations, but whether they choose to follow, it's up to them at the end of the day."

Mr Vincent Ng, director of A.LifeGrad Funeral Services, said he cautions families that town councils may issue fines if the limit is exceeded. Some simply reply with an "okay, ask them to fine," he said.

Passion Bereavement Care chief executive Deborah Kang said her clients have generally complied, with fewer funerals now featuring LED wreaths. The company, which conducts Christian, Catholic and free-thinker services, had no more than two wakes this year with electronic wreaths – all within the limit.

She attributes this drop to her company's practice of informing families early to avoid added "unhappiness" during an already difficult time.

Meanwhile, LED wreath suppliers like Mr Martin Loke find themselves caught between following rules and meeting customer expectations.

Mr Loke, owner of DMK Services, said town councils typically brief families on the 10-wreath limit. But even when it goes beyond that, it is "very, very hard to say no", he said.

It would be like pushing the job away, which affects future orders. But more than that, he would be rejecting someone's well-wishes to their loved ones.

"Someone sends condolences to you, but you say you don't want … (What if) one day people do the same to you?" he said.

Mr Loke added that his company consults families about excess wreaths and proceeds with their permission to set them up on grass patches, tying them front and back to prevent them from falling.

The supplier also makes multiple checks during the wake to ensure they are secure.

He acknowledged that suppliers like himself are responsible if a wreath becomes loose and falls on pedestrians, though he said his company has not received any complaints.

Referring to the Pek Kio case, he said such incidents give LED wreath suppliers a bad name when others "spoil the market".

“It affects our business. But what to do? We cannot ask customers not to call them. So we just do our part,” he said.