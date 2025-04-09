Singapore leaders pay tribute to veteran civil servant and NEWater pioneer Lee Ek Tieng

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders paid tribute on Wednesday (Apr 9) to one of the country's pioneering civil servants, Mr Lee Ek Tieng, who died at the age of 91.

In a public service career spanning decades, Mr Lee was instrumental in shaping Singapore into a clean and green city and tackled a host of environmental issues during the country's early independence.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was deeply saddened by Mr Lee’s death, and that his "quiet dedication" had left a lasting mark on the nation.

Mr Wong highlighted Mr Lee's contributions to Singapore, such as overseeing critical infrastructure projects, including an islandwide sewage system and the transformation of the country's waterways.

Mr Lee served as the acting permanent secretary for public health from 1971 to 1972 and as permanent secretary for the environment from 1975 to 1986.

During that time, Mr Lee led the development of NEWater, Singapore's brand of ultra-clean and high-grade reclaimed water, which helped lay the foundations for the country's water resilience.

Beyond his contributions to Singapore's environment, Mr Lee also served at the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and as the head of the Civil Service, Mr Wong said.

"Despite his many achievements, Mr Lee remained a humble and kind man. His foresight, integrity, and lifelong commitment to public service continue to inspire." Mr Wong added. "May we honour his legacy by upholding the same spirit of service and stewardship."