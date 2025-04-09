Singapore leaders pay tribute to veteran civil servant and NEWater pioneer Lee Ek Tieng
Mr Lee, who died at the age of 91, oversaw critical infrastructure projects during Singapore's early independence, including an islandwide sewage system and the development of NEWater.
SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders paid tribute on Wednesday (Apr 9) to one of the country's pioneering civil servants, Mr Lee Ek Tieng, who died at the age of 91.
In a public service career spanning decades, Mr Lee was instrumental in shaping Singapore into a clean and green city and tackled a host of environmental issues during the country's early independence.
In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was deeply saddened by Mr Lee’s death, and that his "quiet dedication" had left a lasting mark on the nation.
Mr Wong highlighted Mr Lee's contributions to Singapore, such as overseeing critical infrastructure projects, including an islandwide sewage system and the transformation of the country's waterways.
Mr Lee served as the acting permanent secretary for public health from 1971 to 1972 and as permanent secretary for the environment from 1975 to 1986.
During that time, Mr Lee led the development of NEWater, Singapore's brand of ultra-clean and high-grade reclaimed water, which helped lay the foundations for the country's water resilience.
Beyond his contributions to Singapore's environment, Mr Lee also served at the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and as the head of the Civil Service, Mr Wong said.
"Despite his many achievements, Mr Lee remained a humble and kind man. His foresight, integrity, and lifelong commitment to public service continue to inspire." Mr Wong added. "May we honour his legacy by upholding the same spirit of service and stewardship."
Earlier in February, Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu paid tribute to Mr Lee at the launch of the book, Lee Ek Tieng - the Green General of Lee Kuan Yew.
In a speech, Ms Fu described Mr Lee as "a leader, a pioneer, and a true architect of modern Singapore’s environmental transformation".
"Mr Lee Ek Tieng was one of those rare individuals - a man of action, determination, and immense capability," said Ms Grace Fu.
"Those who worked with him will attest that he was thorough, innovative, and not one to suffer fools."
She also highlighted Mr Lee's other contributions, such as keeping air pollution in check, upgrading Singapore's drainage system to tackle flooding and modernising waste collection and disposal.
In a separate Facebook post on Wednesday, Ms Fu hailed Mr Lee as "one of the green heroes of Singapore during our early independence" who was instrumental in transforming the island from one filled with dirty squatters into a clean and green city".
"In the clean-up of the Singapore River, Mr Lee led in the building of hawker centres. Street hawkers relocated to these hawker centres and could prepare their food in a hygienic environment," said Ms Fu.
Mr Lee also led efforts to eliminate malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases in the country, and was responsible for the creation of the nation's first Water Master Plan in 1972, which outlined the strategies for local water resources in Singapore.
"He spearheaded the development of NEWater to recycle water and supplement the population’s growing water needs. In fact, he was the person who coined its now-iconic name." Ms Fu said.
Mr Lee assumed the role of deputy head of the Singapore Civil Service in June 1994, before eventually taking over as head in October that year.
Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing described Mr Lee as a "visionary leader" who helped shape Singapore’s public sector and led efforts to make it more forward-looking and responsive to the changing economy.
Mr Chan also outlined Mr Lee’s "second career arc", which saw him "stewarding Singapore’s financial assets and driving economic growth". He held key roles in MAS, Temasek Holdings and GIC, "where his leadership ensured Singapore’s financial resilience".
"Mr Lee will be missed, and his legacy of tenacity and excellence will continue to inspire generations to come", said Mr Chan.