Lee Hsien Yang and wife have 'always been free to return to Singapore': SPF

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Mrs Lee Suet Fern are free to return to Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Oct 11).

While Mr and Mrs Lee left the country in 2022 after deciding not to attend a scheduled police interview, there are no barriers preventing them from returning.

"In response to media queries, the police confirm that there are no legal restraints to Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern returning to Singapore. They are and have always been free to return to Singapore," SPF said in a statement.

"The police had asked both Mr Lee and Mrs Lee in June 2022 to assist in investigations by attending an interview. They had initially agreed but in the end did not turn up for the scheduled interview, left Singapore on Jun 15, 2022, and have not returned since."

In a clarification statement issued in March 2023, the police said they had asked Mr and Mrs Lee to attend the interview over potential offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings regarding Mr Lee Kuan Yew's will.

As the couple were "cooperative" and agreed to be interviewed, an order requesting their attendance before the police under Section 21(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code was not issued, SPF said at the time.

In response to queries from CNA on Wednesday following the death of his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, Mr Lee had said that he would not be returning to Singapore to attend her wake and funeral.

"I am organising the funeral remotely with the help of my son Huanwu in accordance with Ling's wishes," he said

"I will not be returning to Singapore for both," he added.