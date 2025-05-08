Singapore’s only natural history museum plans expansion as it marks 10th anniversary

SINGAPORE: The Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM) may soon need to expand amid a growing collection and rising visitor numbers.

However, there are no plans to move from the current location within the National University of Singapore, said Associate Professor Darren Yeo, who heads the museum.

Instead, the museum intends to enlarge its existing space and adjoining property, he noted.

“Now it's about trying to find the funding to build up the connecting building we have here, once we have more space… that will allow us to expand our temporary exhibitions and allow our gallery to be a bit more dynamic,” added Assoc Prof Yeo.

“If we were able to expand, (we would be able) to have more or bigger exhibition halls."

He said more space can be allocated for the museum’s growing amount of research and collection from surveys and expeditions conducted with local and regional partners.