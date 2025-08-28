AI-generated image of Lee Kuan Yew in Jack Neo video assessed by MCCY as 'respectful'

SINGAPORE: The use of an artificial intelligence (AI) generated image of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew by local filmmaker Jack Neo has been deemed "respectful" by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

Mr Neo posted a music video for the song titled "We Are Singapore" on social media on Aug 18.

The AI-generated image of the late Mr Lee appeared at the end of the music video, with him saying in a mix of Mandarin and English: "I wish Singapore a happy 60th birthday. Happy birthday."

In the caption accompanying the video, Mr Neo referenced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech. He wrote in Mandarin: “The speech by PM Wong yesterday reminded us once again of how important unity among Singaporeans is.

"With this feeling in mind, I would like to share with you a belated SG60 song."

The music video drew a mixed reaction on social media, with some praising its lyrics and others criticising the use of AI.

MCCY said: "The use of AI to recreate Mr Lee Kuan Yew wishing Singapore a happy birthday is part of Mr Jack Neo’s intent for the video to commemorate Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

"We assess that the use of Mr Lee’s image is respectful."

Mr Neo told 8world in an interview that Singapore owes much to its founding prime minister and praised his contributions to the country. He added that many people are still saddened by his death.

He said that using modern AI, he had "let Mr Lee wish Singapore" a happy birthday. The filmmaker added that he felt this was "very meaningful".

Mr Neo said he wrote the lyrics to the song, while the composition, arrangement, and vocals were completed using AI.

According to MCCY's guidelines on the appropriate use of material relating to Mr Lee, individuals can feature him in creative works for two purposes: identifying with the nation, including on works of art or publications, as well as educating the public about the achievements of Singapore’s pioneer generation.

This is provided such works "accord dignity and respect" to the memory of the late Mr Lee.