Four million commemorative Lee Kuan Yew coins minted; collection to begin on Sep 4

SINGAPORE: A total of four million commemorative S$10 coins marking the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew have been minted.

This will meet the demand of over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application exercise, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a news release on Monday (Aug 21).

The remaining coins will be available for general exchange later.

All successful applicants for the LKY100 coins will be allotted the full quantity requested, said MAS.

The gold-coloured LKY100 coins, unveiled in May, are minted in aluminium bronze and have a diameter of 30mm, making them about 22 per cent larger than the Third Series S$1 coins currently in circulation.

"The coin pays tribute to his strategic vision, boldness and indomitable spirit that transformed Singapore from a regional trading port to a global manufacturing, business and financial hub, creating opportunities for all Singaporeans," MAS said in May.