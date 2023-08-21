Four million commemorative Lee Kuan Yew coins minted; collection to begin on Sep 4

SINGAPORE: A total of four million commemorative S$10 coins marking the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew have been minted.
This will meet the demand of over 700,000 applications for 3.3 million coins during the online application exercise, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a news release on Monday (Aug 21).
The remaining coins will be available for general exchange later.
All successful applicants for the LKY100 coins will be allotted the full quantity requested, said MAS.
The gold-coloured LKY100 coins, unveiled in May, are minted in aluminium bronze and have a diameter of 30mm, making them about 22 per cent larger than the Third Series S$1 coins currently in circulation.
"The coin pays tribute to his strategic vision, boldness and indomitable spirit that transformed Singapore from a regional trading port to a global manufacturing, business and financial hub, creating opportunities for all Singaporeans," MAS said in May.
From Aug 21 to Sep 30, successful applicants will receive an SMS from MAS, indicating the number of coins they have been allotted.
They will be allocated a two-week collection period during the window of Sep 4 to Nov 26, and a designated bank branch to collect the coins.
Those who are unable to collect their coins during their allocated two-week collection period can also do so at their designated banks from Nov 27 to Dec 3.
You must present the SMS notification by MAS and your NRIC or birth certificate during collection.
Payment of the S$10 coin can be made at the designated bank branch upon collection.
Successful applicants can find out more about the LKY100 coin collection process here.
"All SMS notifications from MAS for the LKY100 coin will not contain any clickable URL link nor ask for any upfront payment," said MAS.
All uncollected and remaining coins will be made available to the general public, including non-Singaporeans, at selected bank branches from Dec 4.