Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng dies aged 103

SINGAPORE: Singapore's oldest artist Lim Tze Peng has died aged 103.

The recipient of the Cultural Medallion in 2003, Mr Lim started painting in the 1950s when he was a teacher.

According to the National Library Board's (NLB) Infopedia, his paintings are often deeply rooted in tradition but "exude a contemporary feel at the same time".

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday night (Feb 3) paid tribute to Mr Lim, calling him one of Singapore's "most significant artists".

"Renowned for his ink paintings of old Singapore, he captured the spirit of a rapidly evolving nation through his art," Mr Wong said in a Facebook post, adding that Mr Lim's contributions to Singapore's cultural landscape are "immeasurable".

"He painted daily – even in his later years – attributing his longevity to this unwavering passion for creativity.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time of loss. May they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on, continuing to inspire generations through the beauty and soul of his work."

A LEGACY IN ART

Mr Lim was born in 1921 in Pasir Ris. The eldest of seven children, his parents were farmers.

He studied at Guangyang Primary School and Chung Cheng High School, during which he came under the tutelage of art teachers such as Lu Heng, Gao Peize, Wong Jai Ling and Yeh Chi Wei.

In 1949, he became a teacher at Xin Min School, before going on to become its principal in 1951 – a position he held until 1981.

Since his first solo exhibition in 1970, Mr Lim's works have travelled widely - both in Singapore and abroad.

According to NLB's Infopedia, he is recognised for his "colour calligraphy", which are calligraphic expressions that involve the use of colour pigments – a practice uncommon in traditional Chinese calligraphy.

Mr Lim took part in artist field trips around Southeast Asia - his Bali series was painted mostly in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the early 1980s, he became well known for his Chinese ink paintings of Chinatown and the Singapore River as they underwent urban redevelopment.

He held his second solo exhibition at the National Museum in 1991, before several showcases from 1995 to 2016 across Singapore.

In 2009, he became the first Singaporean to have a solo exhibition at the National Art Museum of China.

Besides China, his works have also been exhibited in Moscow, Tokyo, Paris, New York, Brunei, Amsterdam, and Seoul.