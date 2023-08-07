Singapore lion dance troupe clinches gold at Genting championship, breaking Malaysia's 13-year winning streak

SINGAPORE: A lion dance troupe from Singapore emerged champion at the Genting World Lion Dance Championships on Sunday (Aug 6), breaking a 13-year winning streak held by Malaysian teams.

Singapore's Yiwei Athletic Association fielded two teams to compete at the three-day championship organised by Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.

Its Team B secured the win with 9.73 points at the finals on Sunday afternoon, thanks to its flexibility in pile jumping, successfully navigating challenging movements on the tightrope, as well as being able to present the lion's expressions of joy, anger, surprise and doubt, according to a China Press report.

Meanwhile, the association's Team A came in third with 9.58 points.

The Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association from Selangor in Malaysia was second with 9.64 points.

The triumph caps a string of wins by Yiwei over the past years.

A team from the association won the first Prime Minister’s Cup International High Pole Lion Dance Championship in Kuala Lumpur in September last year, taking home the top prize of RM38,000 (US$8,300).