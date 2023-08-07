Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore lion dance troupe clinches gold at Genting championship, breaking Malaysia's 13-year winning streak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore lion dance troupe clinches gold at Genting championship, breaking Malaysia's 13-year winning streak

The winning team from Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association impressed judges with its flexibility in pile jumping and successfully presenting various expressions on the lion.

Singapore lion dance troupe clinches gold at Genting championship, breaking Malaysia's 13-year winning streak

Team B from Singapore's Yiwei Athletic Association won the championship with 9.73 points. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association)

Grace Yeoh
Grace Yeoh
07 Aug 2023 04:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A lion dance troupe from Singapore emerged champion at the Genting World Lion Dance Championships on Sunday (Aug 6), breaking a 13-year winning streak held by Malaysian teams. 

Singapore's Yiwei Athletic Association fielded two teams to compete at the three-day championship organised by Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.

Its Team B secured the win with 9.73 points at the finals on Sunday afternoon, thanks to its flexibility in pile jumping, successfully navigating challenging movements on the tightrope, as well as being able to present the lion's expressions of joy, anger, surprise and doubt, according to a China Press report. 

Meanwhile, the association's Team A came in third with 9.58 points. 

The Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association from Selangor in Malaysia was second with 9.64 points. 

The triumph caps a string of wins by Yiwei over the past years. 

A team from the association won the first Prime Minister’s Cup International High Pole Lion Dance Championship in Kuala Lumpur in September last year, taking home the top prize of RM38,000 (US$8,300).

The Genting championship, on its 14th run, attracted a total of 36 teams from around the world this year, including the United States, France and Australia.

Malaysian troupes held the top spot at the past 13 competitions, reported China Press.

The Muar Guansheng Temple Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe from Johor took 12 championships, while the Kedah Hongde Sports Association Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe won one.

China Press also said that the winning team will receive US$15,000 in cash, trophies and medals. The first and second runners-up will receive US$8,000 and US$5,000 in cash, alongside trophies and medals. 

Source: CNA/gy(zl)

Related Topics

Malaysia culture

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.