Singapore’s homes 'stand as quiet testament' to his vision: PM Wong leads tributes to master planner Liu Thai Ker

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post that he was deeply saddened by Dr Liu’s death, recalling "valued" conversations during his time at the Ministry of National Development (MND).

"He often said that to build a city, one must have the heart of a humanist, the mind of a scientist, and the eye of an artist," said Mr Wong, who was National Development Minister from 2015 to 2020.

"These ideals ran through his life’s work. The buildings, homes and public spaces that Singaporeans use every day stand as a quiet testament to his dedication and vision. Singapore is better because of Thai Ker’s service."

Mr Wong also noted how Dr Liu, widely regarded as the "Father of Urban Planning in Singapore", played a key role in shaping the 1991 Concept Plan and advancing conservation efforts, “laying the structural foundations that continue to guide how we plan and build our city today”.

That plan articulated a "bold vision" of an island city, where nature, water bodies and urban development were seamlessly woven together.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in a Facebook post, thanked the former chief architect and chief executive of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) for his deep and lasting contributions to the country, praising how he " helped make Singapore a liveable city in the tropics".

Recounting Dr Liu's modest beginnings, Mr Tharman noted that his life "could have taken very different paths".

"Born in 1938 in Muar, Johor, Thai Ker’s ‘bed’ consisted of wood held together by wobbly, galvanised iron strips and nails. He wanted to take after his father, the pioneering artist Liu Kang. Due to his mother's objections, he studied architecture instead," he said.

Mr Tharman expressed admiration for how Dr Liu remained active through his 70s and 80s, contributing to urban planning in more than 50 cities overseas, from Chengdu and Ningbo in China to Al Qadimah in Saudi Arabia and Kazan in Russia.

"Till the end, he remained convinced that making the city better would raise the quality of life and people’s spirits. That will remain Dr Liu Thai Ker’s legacy," the president added.

Describing Dr Liu as a pioneering figure in Singapore’s housing and urban development journey, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post that he was deeply saddened by his death.

Mr Chee noted that during Dr Liu’s tenure at HDB and later as chief executive of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), he played a pivotal role in shaping Singapore’s public housing programme and long-term urban planning framework.

At HDB, Dr Liu led the development of 20 new towns and oversaw the implementation of more than half a million public housing units.

"Dr Liu devoted his life to building our nation, with quality homes, strong communities and beautiful living spaces," said Mr Chee.

"Beyond Singapore, Dr Liu’s influence extended across the region and the world. Through his work in many overseas cities, he shared Singapore’s experience in urban planning, sustainability and liveability, helping many rapidly growing cities plan for their future."

Mr Chee also recalled how Dr Liu had spoken with "clarity and conviction" about Singapore’s urban future during their meeting about two weeks ago, sharing his ideas and reflections on how to build the city better.

"This is a testament to his lifelong dedication to public service and this country he cared so deeply about," the minister said.

"Dr Liu Thai Ker’s legacy will live on in the beautiful neighbourhoods we call home, this dynamic garden city we are proud of, and the generations of people whom he has inspired over the years."