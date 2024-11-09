Lorry driver arrested after vehicle damages CTE tunnel

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver has been arrested after a crane attached to the vehicle damaged the ceiling of a tunnel along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The incident happened at around noon on Friday (Nov 8) at the Cairnhill Circle entrance of the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway.

No injuries were reported.

The police said in response to CNA's queries that a 55-year-old man was arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle which exceeded an overall height of 4.5m without being escorted by a police officer or an auxiliary police officer.