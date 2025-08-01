Ex-MP Louis Ng takes up teaching role under NUS College after retirement from politics

SINGAPORE: Former Nee Soon Member of Parliament Louis Ng has joined the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) NUS College (NUSC) as an Associate Professor, and will be in a teaching role.

In an email from NUSC seen by CNA, it was announced that Mr Ng will be teaching elective courses at the college, and could also be assisting students in a project that seeks to benefit communities in Laos.

NUSC has confirmed with CNA Mr Ng's appointment.

The college was established in 2022 through the merger of the University Scholars Programme (USP) and Yale-NUS College.

CNA understands that Mr Ng's course is not confirmed as it has to go through a curriculum committee, but he intends to teach one on legislative processes and policymaking.

Mr Ng's Associate Professor role, which officially began on July 1, was also granted under the "practice track".

According to NUS' website detailing similar tracks for the computing, materials science and engineering, and pharmacy departments, the practice track is a non-tenure appointment at the level of Assistant, Associate, or Full Professor, which is granted to industry leaders and professionals who maintain active professional practice while teaching and mentoring students.