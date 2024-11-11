M1 investigating after customers face issues with calls and messages

SINGAPORE: Several M1 customers were unable to make calls and had issues sending and receiving messages on Monday (Nov 11) afternoon.

At about 3.10pm, more than 1,800 reports related to the telecommunications company were seen on outage-tracking website Downdetector.

"We are aware that some customers are unable to use voice calls or send/receive SMSes," said M1 in a Facebook post at around 3.15pm.

"Our engineers are investigating, and we will share updates as soon as we can."

It added that affected customers could continue to make calls using their mobile data as the company's mobile data connectivity remained unaffected.

In an update about 20 minutes later, M1 said that the issue had been resolved.

"All affected voice call and SMS services are now fully restored," it said.

"We thank our customers for their patience and understanding."

M1's Facebook post garnered more than 30 comments within 10 minutes of it being posted, with commenters expressing their frustration at not being able to make or receive calls and receive one-time passwords via SMS.

At least two commenters said they were also having issues with their mobile data.