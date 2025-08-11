Keppel to sell M1's telco business to Simba for S$1.43 billion

SINGAPORE: Asset manager Keppel said on Monday (Aug 11) it will sell M1's telecom operations to operator Simba Telecom for an enterprise value of S$1.43 billion (US$1.11 billion).

Keppel will receive S$1 billion in cash proceeds for its 83.9 per cent stake in its subsidiary M1 Ltd. It will retain the fast-growing information and communications technology business, which also includes data centres and subsea cables.

On the proposed sale, which is expected to complete "over the next few months", Keppel said it would benefit Singapore’s telecommunications sector and consumers through market consolidation and by "harnessing synergies" between two telcos with "strong track records for innovation".

"It brings together M1’s digitally transformed, cloud-native network with its ability to deliver hyper-personalised services through an advanced tech stack, and Simba’s innovative digital consumer model," it added.

Calling the proposed sale "a strategic path to sustainable growth" for Singapore's telco sector, CEO Loh Chin Hua said: "M1 and Simba are a highly synergistic combination - together, they can scale more efficiently, optimise infrastructure, and accelerate 5G and digital investments, greatly enhancing service quality, while contributing to a more resilient, future-ready telco industry."

Keppel also said that the proposed divestment is in line with its strategy as an asset-light global asset manager and operator, enabling the company to focus more within its connectivity segment on digital infrastructure.

Keppel, which expects to record an estimated accounting loss of S$222 million, said Simba had submitted the strongest bid among interested parties, and its combination with M1 is expected to create further revenue opportunities.

Simba Telecom is wholly owned by Australia-listed Tuas. In a separate statement, Tuas said it is looking to raise at least A$416 million (US$271 million) through a placement and share purchase plan.

Tuas said that the planned purchase of M1's telco business would be "transformational", adding: "The acquisition will expand Simba's mobile position, accelerate the expansion into broadband and provides an established enterprise platform."

According to a regulatory filing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Tuas currently has 1.5 per cent share of Singapore's prepaid mobile market, 14.4 per cent share of the postpaid mobile market and 0.9 per cent share of the broadband market share.

If the acquisition goes through, Tuas is targeting the capture of 15 per cent of Singapore's prepaid mobile market, 38.3 per cent of the postpaid mobile market and 15.9 per cent of the broadband market.

M1's operations, excluding the businesses that Keppel intends to retain, recorded revenues of S$806.1 million and an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of S$195.4 million in the financial year ending in April.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).