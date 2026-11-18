SINGAPORE: A maid tasked with caring for a baby at night repeatedly abused him over a few weeks, shaking him violently, slapping him audibly and biting him.

The 24-year-old Myanmar national pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Nov 18) to one count of ill-treating a child in her care.

The court imposed gag orders protecting the victim, which extends to the name of the victim's parents. The maid's name was also redacted from court documents.

The offender worked at a household in Singapore for a man named only as C1.

C1's son was five to six months old at the time of the offences.

The maid's duties included taking care of the child, with whom she shared a bedroom. C1 and his wife trusted the maid, so they often left the boy alone with her.

Between Apr 2 and Apr 19 this year, the maid abused the child. This was usually in the wee hours of the night.

For example, she picked the child up and swung him by his arms, shaking him violently on the mattress when he started coughing violently.

Once, she picked him up by the neck before shoving a pacifier into his mouth and pinching his cheek.

She also often picked him up in a rough manner without supporting his head or neck and used only one hand to carry him, prompting whimpers.

On one occasion, she slapped the baby's cheek thrice while pinning him down on a mattress. The slaps were so forceful they were audible in closed-circuit television footage.

On another occasion, she was asleep when she was woken by the child gurgling.

She smacked his head forcefully and dug her fingers into his mouth briefly before picking him up and shaking him violently. His head swung loosely back and forth.

The woman also rapped the baby's head with her knuckles, swung him from side to side and frequently shoved pacifiers into his mouth.

On one occasion, she hit the child's forehead before biting him under his armpit and on his waist, causing him to wail.

She also threw him on his mattress and swung him repeatedly such that his head jerked violently from side to side.

On another occasion, she twisted the boy's ear and forcibly compressed his body by pushing his head and legs toward each other.

On Apr 19 this year, C1's wife reviewed CCTV footage and discovered the abuse. She immediately informed her husband, who filed a police report.

The baby was examined at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital the next day and found to have two human bite mark indentations measuring 2cm by 1cm over his elbow and a 7cm-long scrape over his foot.

The child's parents paid S$172.50 (US$134) in medical bills. The maid has not made any compensation.

She was arrested and appeared in court via video-link from her place of remand.

The court said it had received the CCTV footage of the crimes and asked if it had to be played. Both the prosecution and the offender declined to have it played.

The prosecution is seeking 24 to 30 months' jail.

The woman was unrepresented.

District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan asked the prosecution about compensation. Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim had not sought compensation, saying the offender had no means to pay.

Judge Koo asked where the offender's possessions are currently held. He asked the prosecutor to check with the relevant agencies on whether there was any cash belonging to the offender that was being held.

"(If so,), shouldn't the compensation order still be ordered for her to pay for the medical bills incurred by the victim's parents?" asked the judge.

Ms Lim said she would follow up on this.

The case was adjourned to January for mitigation and sentencing.

For ill-treating a child in her care, the woman could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.

As her charge contained multiple instances of abuse, she faces up to double the penalties.