Maid asked boyfriend to hire her on paper so she could stay in Singapore, gets jail

SINGAPORE: After learning that her employer intended to let her go, a domestic worker asked her local boyfriend to hire her on paper so she could stay in Singapore on a work pass.

The authorities received information on potential contraventions of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) involving the 37-year-old Philippine national and began investigating her.

Sotto Jennie Villaron was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Monday (Sep 1). She pleaded guilty to one charge under the EFMA of conspiring with her then boyfriend, Singaporean Faizal Farid, to make a false statement to the Controller of Work Passes in a domestic worker application.

A second charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that Sotto was working as a migrant domestic worker in Singapore when she entered into a relationship with Faizal sometime in 2021.

In early February 2024, Sotto told Faizal that her employer intended to terminate her employment.

"Facing the prospect of having to return to the Philippines, the accused asked Faizal to help her obtain a work pass under his name to validate her stay in Singapore," said a prosecutor from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Faizal agreed, and although Sotto had no intention of working for her boyfriend as his maid, she signed a declaration form in an application for a migrant domestic worker in March 2024.

After the form was submitted, a work permit was issued to Sotto.

From Mar 9 to Jul 2 last year, Sotto lived with Faizal at his home for four to five nights a week, in her capacity as his girlfriend.

She spent the remaining nights working as a babysitter at a different location.

During the period of about four months, Sotto did not perform any domestic worker duties for Faizal.

The prosecutor said MOM began investigations into Sotto on Jul 2, 2024, after receiving information about her contraventions of the law.

Had the Controller of Work Passes known that Sotto had no intention to work as Faizal's maid, the work permit would not have been issued to her, the prosecutor said.

He sought about four weeks' jail for Sotto before any reduction for her guilty plea.

The prosecutor said Sotto had circumvented Singapore's foreign manpower regulations by obtaining a work permit under false pretences, "undermining the integrity of the work pass framework while engaging in unauthorised employment with other parties".

She was the mastermind of the conspiracy as she initiated the scheme, he added.

He also pointed to her motive – she wanted to remain in Singapore with her boyfriend after her previous employment was terminated.

Sotto was unrepresented and attended court with an older woman whom she described as the mother of her fiance.

She begged for leniency, apologising for what she had done.

"I hope you will give me a chance," she said. "I (would) really like to stay here and work here, your honour. I hope you will give me leniency."

The judge told her that he had "no control" over whether or not she could work in Singapore, and that it was not for him to decide.

He allowed her to defer her sentence for a few days.

CNA has contacted MOM on whether Sotto can still work in Singapore.

Faizal faces similar charges for his alleged involvement in the case and is set to plead guilty in October.