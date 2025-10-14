MOM takes action against 15 employers a year on average over dangerous window cleaning by maids

SINGAPORE: Over the past decade, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) took enforcement actions against an average of 15 employers a year who failed to comply with safety standards for maids cleaning windows.

During that period, negligence by six employers led to their maids falling from height, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday (Oct 14).

MOM will continue to monitor such incidents and step up education and enforcement if necessary, the minister said in a written answer to parliamentary questions about whether tougher safety measures are needed.

Earlier this month, the Straits Times reported that MOM was investigating the death of a migrant domestic worker who was believed to have fallen while cleaning windows at a Toa Payoh housing block.

Since 2012, employers have not been allowed to let maids clean the exteriors of windows that are not fitted with a locked grille. The worker must also be supervised by an adult.

Employers who breach the requirements can be fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,700) and jailed for up to a year. They may also be barred from hiring maids.

Dr Tan noted that all first-time employers and migrant domestic workers must attend mandatory orientation programmes before the start of employment. These cover essential safety practices, including window cleaning.

Employers are also required to sign a safety agreement with their maids to ensure their compliance with MOM's restrictions on cleaning the exteriors of windows.

The ministry also disseminates reminders to employers on safe work environments for migrant domestic workers, said Dr Tan.

In a separate written answer, Dr Tan said that between 2020 and 2024, three employment agencies were taken to task for failing to ensure the signing of safety agreements between employers and their migrant domestic workers.