'So, so, so tired': The risks and realities of maids caring for babies through the night

SINGAPORE: In close to two decades of working in Singapore, domestic helper Ms Marie has struggled with the demands of caring for the children of her employers.

The 48-year-old Indonesian, who asked to go by a pseudonym, once had to sleep with twin babies and go without rest during the day, as she also had to cook and clean. Her weight dropped from 52kg to 46kg in 10 months.

With her next employer, it was waking up two to four times a night to feed a baby, change his diapers and put him back to sleep.

Ms Marie said she felt "so, so, so tired and sleepy" all the time. But she never considered quitting – not with two children of her own to support, on top of bills to settle and loans to repay.

Instead, she just tried to finish her work quickly before asking for permission to nap for an hour during one of the baby's naptimes. Ms Marie's employer turned this down at first, but changed her mind after witnessing her helper fall asleep in the middle of lunch.

Earlier in 2025, the alleged sleep deprivation of two different maids proved to have far more severe consequences, when they abused babies out of frustration and were jailed as a result.

Non-governmental organisations told CNA that sleep deprivation and its repercussions are a consistent issue for helpers, who are increasingly hired by dual-income families for the specific purpose of caring for children at night. Clearer communication and setting of expectations with employers can benefit all – but going forward, stronger regulation and enforcement actions should also be considered, stakeholders and experts say.

At the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME), which aids migrant workers in Singapore, more than half of its shelter residents complained of overwork last year. Of these, 30 per cent were caring for babies and young children, said deputy director Prashant Somosundram.

"Many migrant domestic workers tell us they feel constantly tired and anxious which also increases the risk of mistakes or accidents at work," he added.

Domestic helpers who don't get enough rest can also suffer higher stress levels, poorer mental health and reduced alertness among other things, said Mr Michael Lim, executive director of the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), an initiative by the National Trades Union Congress.