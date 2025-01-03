Major supermarkets offer return vouchers to shoppers who use CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE: Several supermarkets in Singapore are offering return vouchers to encourage customers to spend their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers there.

The latest tranche of CDC vouchers - meant to help households manage cost of living challenges - was launched on Friday (Jan 3).

Similar to previous rounds, half of the S$300 (US$220) vouchers can be spent at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and the rest at supermarkets.

This year, in celebration of SG60, some heartland merchants and hawkers will provide additional discounts or gifts for customers who use CDC vouchers at their stores, while some supermarkets will also have in-house promotions.

Following the launch, four supermarket chains - Cold Storage, Giant Singapore, NTUC FairPrice and Prime Supermarket - announced incentives for customers to spend their CDC vouchers.

Here's what each of them is offering:

NTUC FAIRPRICE

FairPrice Group said on Friday that it would distribute a S$6 return voucher for every S$60 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers spent in a single transaction at any FairPrice store.

Customers will be able to make use of the offer until Jan 12.

There is no minimum spend needed to use these return vouchers. Customers will also be allowed to use multiple return vouchers in a single transaction.

The return vouchers will be valid for use from the next day of issuance until Feb 28.

According to FairPrice's website, return vouchers cannot be used to buy cigarettes, statutory items such as lottery tickets, infant milk powder, prescription, and pharmacy-only medicines.

Mr Vipul Chawla, FairPrice Group's CEO, said: "SG60 is a significant milestone for the nation, and the launch of our S$6 return voucher initiative is a way of making it even more special - we want to do our part to ensure that Singaporeans have access to the daily staples they need to lead fulfilling lives."

COLD STORAGE AND GIANT

Similarly, Cold Storage and Giant said they would offer a S$6 return voucher to customers who spend a minimum of S$60 in CDC vouchers at their supermarkets.

Customers will also receive 600 points under their "yuu" loyalty programme.

The promotion runs until Jan 9.

There will also be no minimum spend required for customers to use their return vouchers at Cold Storage or Giant.

However, customers will only be allowed to use one return voucher per transaction.

The return vouchers can be used a day after they are issued, with redemption running until Jan 17.

Customers at both supermarkets will also not be allowed to use the return vouchers for items such as cigarettes, newspapers and infant milk powder.

PRIME SUPERMARKET

For customers shopping at Prime Supermarket, an S$80 minimum spend using CDC vouchers is required to receive a S$5 return voucher.

The chain will run this promotion until Jan 16.

Customers may use their return vouchers from Jan 4 to Jan 17.

Similarly, the return vouchers cannot be used for items such as alcohol, cigarettes, infant milk powder and lottery tickets.