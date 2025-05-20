Q&A with Maliki Osman ahead of his retirement from politics

Q. Can you share more about Singapore's role as a small democratic society? How do these international countries view us when it comes to a global crisis where cooperation is needed?

A. We are a little red dot. Some have always said that we punch above our weight. I want to be more humble and modest to say that we do what we can to be a responsible member of the international community in foreign affairs.

One of the key things that we hold on to is that we are a friend to all, an enemy to none. As far as we can two, being a friend, we must be there to help our friends who are in need. Three, we must always be relevant to others.

I go to many international meetings and they recognise Singapore for many of our contributions. We do financial contributions, but not much. We do what we can. But it is more the Singapore that values the rule of law, the Singapore that's able to galvanise likeminded countries to articulate the important principles of international, rule of law, respect for sovereignty - these are very important things that Singapore brings to the table, and these are the things that people appreciate us for.

And when there's an international crisis, we will step forward. We will do what we can, tell them that we are prepared to provide whatever assistance that's needed. So that's why we went to Egypt in November 2023, just a month after Oct 7, to discuss with our Egyptian counterparts what can be done.

Q. Why was it important to build interpersonal relationships, whether it's with our neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and how does it translate to Singapore on the bigger level?

A: One of the things that I believe in is sincerity and honesty and genuineness in establishing and maintaining relationships - not just personal relationships, but even at the international level. Even as diplomats, we need to show everyone out there that we are sincere; we are a friend; we are a trusted partner.

I started visiting Brunei sometime in 2012 when I was in MINDEF (Ministry of Defence) at that time for Hari Raya visits, and we realised that’s part and parcel of the region - the Malay-ness, you know, where we build a sense of familiar ties with each other? And what better way than Hari Raya?

In 2013, I took over visiting and leading the delegation. I would spend the first day at home in Singapore, and the next day I would have flown to Brunei and I would spend four, five days there. And my relatives would see pictures in the media of me meeting many, many friends in Brunei, and they say: ‘Why are you not visiting us yet?’ So that's part and parcel of work at the same time.

By the time I reached my second year, third year, I didn't see it as work anymore. I see it as me going to visit friends. And who are the friends I visit? I don't just visit ministers. I visit former ministers. I visit Brunei elders who were there way before I was there to pay respects to them, to learn from them about the relationship between Brunei and Singapore. And I also visited potential leaders - the permanent secretaries, the deputy secretaries - who today are ministers. So we literally spent a lot of time together, and that allows us to continue to maintain that strong relationship and find new ways of collaboration.

Q. Many maybe had a sense that you would be the next Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs. How do you make sense to Singaporeans about the relevance of that role today? And do you see that it will continue to be relevant moving forward?

A. I think as a Malay, I fully appreciate that role, and I think it reflects the government's commitment to support the Malay community and to provide the Malay community with someone at the highest level in Cabinet overseeing the development of the Malay community.

The position of the Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs was instituted in 1977 to really bring up the stature of the importance of the Malay community for the holistic development of Singapore. That’s where the minister has direct access to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to articulate issues that are relevant to the Muslim community, issues that must be addressed, as well as how we can continue to support the community to move forward.

I think over many years, you've seen the success of the various institutions. You see MUIS, for example, you see how our Islamic leadership has reached a level that's been recognised by many Islamic countries.



Q. After your retirement from politics, what is next for you?



A. After 25 years, people ask me, what’s my greatest regret? My greatest regret was I was never there for my family. I spent very little time with them. My daughter was six; my son was three when I started politics. And today, my daughter is almost 30, and she just got married, and my son is 27 and I didn't get a chance to see them grow. I didn't get a chance to see my parents in their later years.

So those are moments that I would like to spend time reflecting a little bit more first before I step into the next phase of my life. Spend a bit more time - I should say, spend a lot more time with my wife now, and I think taking a little bit of a break and then see where I can contribute more. I think I won't run away from contributing in the social service sector.

Q. What is your advice to young Singaporeans considering a role in the public service?

A. Answer the call if you are asked to step forward. Don't be afraid, but go inside it with an open mind and an open heart. Go inside it with a partnership with whoever that’s around you, your significant others. Go into it with a sincerity, the sincerity that you really do want to make a difference in the lives of the people who will come across in the things that you see that are not right.