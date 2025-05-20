Q&A with Maliki Osman ahead of his retirement from politics
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman speaks to CNA in a wide-ranging interview on the Israel-Hamas war, relations with Singapore's neighbours, and what advice he has for future potential public servants.
SINGAPORE: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman announced last month that he would retire from politics after almost 25 years.
In an interview with CNA on Monday (May 19) ahead of his final day in office, the veteran politician – who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs – spoke about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He said that while Singaporeans feel strongly about it, he hopes they can appreciate the complexity of the issues.
The 59-year-old also shared his advice and regrets, including not being there for his family when he first entered politics.
Q. The plight of the Palestinians continues to be a polarising topic among Singaporeans. Having been in the political scene, wearing the foreign affairs hat, what about the conflict do you want more Singaporeans to know?
A: I came to MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) some 10 years ago, and of course, (I have been) advancing Singapore's relations internationally. But nothing compares to the amount of work that (has been) invested since the Oct 7, 2023 incident. Prior to that, I've been traveling the Middle East several times. I've been to Ramallah prior to that, also because we have been supporting the Palestinian people for many years, looking at how best we can continue to support them, and we do this because we believe that as a small country, we do support countries which are faced with challenges that we had before.
What happened after Oct 7 was very, very painful to many people, heart-wrenching as we see the visuals. It affects Singaporeans of all walks of life, not just Muslim Singaporeans. Young people feel very strongly about what they are seeing and and I think it's a very complex issue. I visited the Middle East many, many times … and even till today, I'm learning a lot more about the Middle East and the dynamic relationship between different countries, different people, different tribes.
What I do hope Singaporeans can appreciate is that it's really a complex issue that did span very, very far, many, many years - even centuries for that matter.
We've articulated very clearly that while Israel has its right to self-defence, it can only do so and should only do so within international law, abiding by international law and international humanitarian law. And Singapore has articulated our position that Israel’s actions have gone too far, and we will work with the international community to find sustainable solutions.
Most important is the opening up of the pathways for major aid to go in. We had a ceasefire. We had human aid coming in, but it was stopped, as we all know, and we do hope that's the first thing that will happen next. We continue to engage our partners out there in the Middle East. (Since Oct 7, 2023), we have delivered almost eight tranches of major aid.
What more can we do? We can continue to work with like-minded partners there, to work with both parties to find that solution that we want. But it's going to be very challenging, and I appeal to Singaporeans to understand that is not easy. It's not easy, and we need to continue to have the space to work with both parties, and that's why we continue to work with Israel. Minister for Foreign Affairs (Vivian Balakrishnan) visited Israel, had direct communications, articulated our position. Because we continue to have that channel of communication, we were able, and one of the very few air forces that were given the clearance to do the air drop of humanitarian assistance. Not many air forces who had sought permission to do so was able to do so. It is because we are seen as a trusted partner.
Q. Can you share more about Singapore's role as a small democratic society? How do these international countries view us when it comes to a global crisis where cooperation is needed?
A. We are a little red dot. Some have always said that we punch above our weight. I want to be more humble and modest to say that we do what we can to be a responsible member of the international community in foreign affairs.
One of the key things that we hold on to is that we are a friend to all, an enemy to none. As far as we can two, being a friend, we must be there to help our friends who are in need. Three, we must always be relevant to others.
I go to many international meetings and they recognise Singapore for many of our contributions. We do financial contributions, but not much. We do what we can. But it is more the Singapore that values the rule of law, the Singapore that's able to galvanise likeminded countries to articulate the important principles of international, rule of law, respect for sovereignty - these are very important things that Singapore brings to the table, and these are the things that people appreciate us for.
And when there's an international crisis, we will step forward. We will do what we can, tell them that we are prepared to provide whatever assistance that's needed. So that's why we went to Egypt in November 2023, just a month after Oct 7, to discuss with our Egyptian counterparts what can be done.
Q. Why was it important to build interpersonal relationships, whether it's with our neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and how does it translate to Singapore on the bigger level?
A: One of the things that I believe in is sincerity and honesty and genuineness in establishing and maintaining relationships - not just personal relationships, but even at the international level. Even as diplomats, we need to show everyone out there that we are sincere; we are a friend; we are a trusted partner.
I started visiting Brunei sometime in 2012 when I was in MINDEF (Ministry of Defence) at that time for Hari Raya visits, and we realised that’s part and parcel of the region - the Malay-ness, you know, where we build a sense of familiar ties with each other? And what better way than Hari Raya?
In 2013, I took over visiting and leading the delegation. I would spend the first day at home in Singapore, and the next day I would have flown to Brunei and I would spend four, five days there. And my relatives would see pictures in the media of me meeting many, many friends in Brunei, and they say: ‘Why are you not visiting us yet?’ So that's part and parcel of work at the same time.
By the time I reached my second year, third year, I didn't see it as work anymore. I see it as me going to visit friends. And who are the friends I visit? I don't just visit ministers. I visit former ministers. I visit Brunei elders who were there way before I was there to pay respects to them, to learn from them about the relationship between Brunei and Singapore. And I also visited potential leaders - the permanent secretaries, the deputy secretaries - who today are ministers. So we literally spent a lot of time together, and that allows us to continue to maintain that strong relationship and find new ways of collaboration.
Q. Many maybe had a sense that you would be the next Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs. How do you make sense to Singaporeans about the relevance of that role today? And do you see that it will continue to be relevant moving forward?
A. I think as a Malay, I fully appreciate that role, and I think it reflects the government's commitment to support the Malay community and to provide the Malay community with someone at the highest level in Cabinet overseeing the development of the Malay community.
The position of the Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs was instituted in 1977 to really bring up the stature of the importance of the Malay community for the holistic development of Singapore. That’s where the minister has direct access to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to articulate issues that are relevant to the Muslim community, issues that must be addressed, as well as how we can continue to support the community to move forward.
I think over many years, you've seen the success of the various institutions. You see MUIS, for example, you see how our Islamic leadership has reached a level that's been recognised by many Islamic countries.
Q. After your retirement from politics, what is next for you?
A. After 25 years, people ask me, what’s my greatest regret? My greatest regret was I was never there for my family. I spent very little time with them. My daughter was six; my son was three when I started politics. And today, my daughter is almost 30, and she just got married, and my son is 27 and I didn't get a chance to see them grow. I didn't get a chance to see my parents in their later years.
So those are moments that I would like to spend time reflecting a little bit more first before I step into the next phase of my life. Spend a bit more time - I should say, spend a lot more time with my wife now, and I think taking a little bit of a break and then see where I can contribute more. I think I won't run away from contributing in the social service sector.
Q. What is your advice to young Singaporeans considering a role in the public service?
A. Answer the call if you are asked to step forward. Don't be afraid, but go inside it with an open mind and an open heart. Go inside it with a partnership with whoever that’s around you, your significant others. Go into it with a sincerity, the sincerity that you really do want to make a difference in the lives of the people who will come across in the things that you see that are not right.