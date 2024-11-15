Singaporean Malone Lam requests 'speedy trial' in US for alleged US$230 million cryptocurrency theft

W​ASHINGTON DC: A Singaporean man accused of stealing US$230 million in cryptocurrency has requested a "speedy trial" in the United States.

Malone Lam, 20, appeared before a judge in Washington DC on Thursday (Nov 14) for a pre-trial hearing to discuss the disclosure of evidence.

Lam and his co-conspirator Jeandiel Serrano, have been charged with stealing and laundering over 4,100 bitcoin - worth about US$230 million at the time - by pretending to be a Google employee.

US prosecutors have described the scam as "one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts from a private individual ... in the history of the United States".

Lam allegedly used the money to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars per night at nightclubs in Los Angeles and Miami, as well as buying dozens of luxury cars.

On Thursday morning, US Marshals brought Lam into the courtroom at DC District Court for the short status hearing.

Wearing blue trousers, and a white long-sleeved t-shirt with a blue prison shirt over the top, he sat beside his two lawyers. His face was largely obscured by his glasses - in line with court protocol - ​and a blue surgical mask.

US prosecutor Kevin Rosenberg and one of Lam’s defence team, Patrick J Queenan discussed sharing evidence ahead of the expected trial next year​, known as the discovery phase.

That includes a hard drive, ​online chat screenshots and Lam’s smartphone, which remains locked. ​

The judge overseeing proceedings, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, said that “the FBI has become quite adept at extraction” of data from phones.

Kollar-Kotelly asked Lam if he was aware of his rights concerning his request for a “speedy trial”, to which he answered yes.

A speedy trial is a legal right under the US Constitution that protects against "undue delay" in criminal prosecution.

The judge suggested a trial could take place in March or April 2025.

She also asked if he wanted to continue to review the evidence his team will share with the prosecution.

Lam said: "There’s no need for me to review the discovery from the government."

In a statement to CNA after Thursday's hearing, his attorney Scott Armstrong said: "Mr Lam is 20 years old and unfortunately caught up in a very complicated case. We will vigorously defend him."