Man, 88, fined by court for repeatedly lifting rubbish onto neighbour's air-conditioning ledge

SINGAPORE: An 88-year-old man was fined S$3,000 (US$2,300) by a court on Thursday (Nov 20) for repeatedly discarding rubbish on the air-conditioning ledge of his neighbour.

Choo Hoe Chiang pleaded guilty to one count of using threatening behaviour under the Protection of Harassment Act, with a second similar charge taken into consideration.

The court heard that Choo lived in a Housing Board flat in Margaret Drive. The Singaporean was not on good terms with his neighbour, a 60-year-old man who lived directly above him.

On 18 occasions between November 2024 and January 2025, he attached plastic bags of rubbish to the end of a pole and hoisted the pole upwards towards the victim's air-con ledge.

He deliberately discarded the bags of rubbish in this manner, through his kitchen window, intending to cause harassment to the victim.

The victim felt harassed by Choo's actions and feared for his safety when he removed the rubbish from the air-con ledge from his 12th-floor unit each time.

In November 2024, the victim called the police and reported that someone had thrown rubbish outside his flat. He said he suspected the occupants of the unit below him.

He had closed-circuit television footage of the act.

According to the second charge taken into consideration, Choo repeated his acts on another six occasions between June 2025 and August 2025.

The prosecutor left the sentence to the court.

Choo, who went to court with his son, said he had nothing to say in mitigation. He was hard of hearing and was asked by the judge if he could read the statement of facts, but said he did not have his glasses.

He later clarified that his son had gone through the document with him earlier.

District Judge Carol Ling sentenced him to a fine of S$3,000. If he does not pay, he will have to serve 10 days' jail in default.

Judge Ling told the elderly man that his deliberate and continuous acts were not only threatening but also "highly anti-social".

After hearing the fine amount, Choo said: "Can I plead with you, your honour, to reduce the summon (sic). Because we are very poor. No income. Please reduce it a bit, please."

The judge said the sentence had been passed and told him that a counsellor would speak to him soon.

For using threatening behaviour under the Protection from Harassment Act, Choo could have been fined up to S$10,000.