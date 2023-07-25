Logo
Singapore

Man arrested after allegedly stealing jewellery worth S$27,000 during meetup
Man arrested after allegedly stealing jewellery worth S$27,000 during meetup

The 24-year-old man was arrested on Jul 24, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

25 Jul 2023 09:32PM
SINGAPORE: The police on Monday (Jul 24) arrested a man for allegedly stealing a piece of jewellery valued at more than S$27,000 (US$20,320).

In a news release on Tuesday, the authorities said the man, 24, posed as a legitimate buyer and met the victim at about 6.40pm on Sunday to complete the transaction.

However, after meeting the victim, the man allegedly took the jewellery and fled.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the man’s identity through follow-up investigations and subsequently arrested him on Monday.

The jewellery was also recovered, the police added.

The item was valued at more than S$27,000. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with theft. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

The police also reminded members of the public to take precautions when meeting others to exchange goods.

This includes meeting in well-lit, public places with high footfall and being accompanied by a friend or family member. Bringing unnecessary valuables or large sums of money to the meeting should be avoided.

Sellers should also refrain from openly displaying expensive items before the transaction is complete, and consider meeting at locations with surveillance cameras.

Source: CNA/ga(sn)

