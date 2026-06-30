Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man with airsoft gun, injuring victim

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Jun 30) for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, after he allegedly shot someone with an airsoft gun.

The incident left the 37-year-old victim with injuries to his ear and forehead, according to preliminary investigations, said the police in a news release.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Tampines Street 81 at about 7.36pm on Tuesday.

Through follow-up investigations and the aid of police cameras and CCTVs, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the man who had fired the airsoft gun and arrested him later that same day.

Officers also discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the man’s unit.

"The seized items included several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device and an assortment of airsoft gun parts," said the police.