Man arrested for attacking and injuring two police officers in Clementi
The man allegedly punched and kicked two officers as they arrested him after drugs were found in his possession.
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Dec 16) for allegedly attacking and injuring two police officers after drugs were found in his possession.
At about 12.50pm on Monday, police officers spotted a man during anti-crime rounds near Clementi Avenue 3 and proceeded to conduct checks on him, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
The man was found with suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors and a mobile phone which allegedly did not belong him, police said.
He refused to cooperate and turned aggressive, police added.
During the arrest, the man allegedly punched and kicked two officers. He also allegedly spat at another officer after he was arrested.
A 23-year-old officer sustained injuries to his face and chest, while another 24-year-old officer sustained injuries to his head, chest and forearm, police said.
“Both officers were subsequently discharged with three days of medical leave.”
The man will be charged in court on Wednesday for two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty and one count of using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.
If found guilty of the first offence, he faces a jail term of up to seven years, and a fine or caning. For the second offence, he could be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.
The man is also under investigation for the possession of offensive weapon and fraudulent possession of property, police said.
For the possession of offensive weapon, he could be jailed for up to three years and caned with not less than six strokes.
If found guilty of fraudulent possession of property, he faces a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$3,000, or both.
Investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau into the suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.