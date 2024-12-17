Man arrested for attacking and injuring two police officers in Clementi

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Dec 16) for allegedly attacking and injuring two police officers after drugs were found in his possession.

At about 12.50pm on Monday, police officers spotted a man during anti-crime rounds near Clementi Avenue 3 and proceeded to conduct checks on him, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The man was found with suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors and a mobile phone which allegedly did not belong him, police said.

He refused to cooperate and turned aggressive, police added.

During the arrest, the man allegedly punched and kicked two officers. He also allegedly spat at another officer after he was arrested.

A 23-year-old officer sustained injuries to his face and chest, while another 24-year-old officer sustained injuries to his head, chest and forearm, police said.

“Both officers were subsequently discharged with three days of medical leave.”