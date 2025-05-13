Man arrested for allegedly attacking a parent after youth match between Albirex and Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a parent after a Singapore Youth League match between Albirex Niigata and Geylang International on Sunday (May 11).

The Singapore Youth League said in a Facebook post that the incident happened after the Under-14 match at Sengkang Secondary School as the teams were making their way out of the venue.

According to Albirex, the victim was "assaulted with a foldable metal chair" after the match. He suffered severe bruising and cuts near his left eye socket.

The 51-year-old victim, who is a parent of a youth footballer, was taken to hospital and discharged the same night.

"We are in close contact with the parent. He is recovering and his vision is improving. The parent has also made a police report immediately after the assault," said Albirex in a statement on Facebook.

The 46-year-old man was arrested after the police received a call for assistance at the school at about 7.15pm. Police investigations are ongoing.

Geylang beat Albirex 8-0 on the night.

Albirex said: "The club strongly condemns any aggressive actions against our players, coaches, parents and our supporters, and is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all."

It said it would continue to support the affected parent, adding that it would not be making further comments as the matter is with the police.

Geylang said it is conducting a "thorough internal review" and cooperating with the Singapore Youth League committee and authorities.

"While we understand there were heightened emotions and tensions during the match, we do not condone any form of violence or inappropriate behaviour – on or off the field.

"We urge everyone to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information online as investigations are ongoing," the club said in a Facebook post on Monday.