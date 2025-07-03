Man arrested after crashing into road divider, mounting kerb along Race Course Road

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man was arrested after he crashed into a central divider and mounted a kerb along a road beside Farrer Park Hospital, police said on Thursday (Jul 3),.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident on Jun 29 at about 11.05pm involving a car “that was believed to have self-skidded along Race Course Road towards Tessensohn Road”.

Videos of the incident circulating online showed the white SUV stuck on the central divider along Race Course Road, with a section of the divider’s metal barrier on the ground.

The car’s front right wheel could be seen spinning in the air, before the vehicle reversed out of its position, only to crash through the divider’s barriers again.

The car continued to reverse across the opposite side of the road and mounted the kerb. It came to a stop only after crossing a pedestrian footpath, barely missing a tree, and hitting another road barrier and some bicycles.