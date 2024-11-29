Man arrested for murder after 67-year-old woman found dead in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was arrested for murder in the early hours of Friday (Nov 29) after a 67-year-old woman was found dead in Ang Mo Kio.

The police said in a news release that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 1.25am.

CNA understands that the incident took place at Block 125.

Police officers found the woman lying motionless inside the unit and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was also arrested at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other, said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with murder. The offence carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.