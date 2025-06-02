Logo
Singapore

Man arrested for murder after 79-year-old woman found dead in Sengkang
A man in handcuffs. (File photo: iStock)

02 Jun 2025 08:30PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2025 08:43PM)
SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested for murder on Sunday (Jun 1) after a 79-year-old woman was found dead in Sengkang.

The police said they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Fernvale Road at about 11.50am. 

“Upon police’s arrival, officers found the 79-year-old woman lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics at scene.”

The 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other, the police said in a news release on Monday evening. 

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with murder. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/zl(rj)

