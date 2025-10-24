Man to be charged with murder after allegedly killing wife; woman found dead in Capri by Fraser hotel room

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 25) with the murder of a 38-year-old woman who was found dead in a hotel room along South Bridge Road.

CNA understands that the hotel is Capri by Fraser China Square at 181 South Bridge Road.

Police said on Friday the suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

They added that the man went to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 7.40am to inform officers that he had killed his wife.

"Upon receiving the information, police officers were despatched to a hotel along South Bridge Road and found the 38-year-old woman lying motionless in a hotel room.

"She was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at scene."

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.