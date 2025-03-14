Man accused of blocking airport shuttle bus, kicking and throwing phone at it

SINGAPORE: A man who used threatening behaviour toward an airport shuttle bus driver at Changi Airport in January was charged in court on Friday (Mar 14).

Xu Yixuan was at the departure bus bay of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Jan 31 when he allegedly blocked the shuttle bus and confronted it.

According to the police, Xu was upset as the shuttle bus had changed lanes along Airport Boulevard.

The 30-year-old private hire vehicle driver allegedly tailgated the shuttle bus and used his vehicle to block it.

Xu then exited his vehicle and began gesticulating and shouting vulgarities at the shuttle bus driver, the police said.

When the shuttle bus driver attempted to drive away, Xu allegedly kicked its front passenger door and aggressively threw his mobile phone at it.

The police were alerted to the dispute and Xu was arrested at the scene.

In court on Friday, Xu was handed one count of causing a public nuisance and one count of using threatening behaviour towards a public service worker. This is for allegedly stopping his vehicle in front of the bus, which caused annoyance, and for the aggressive acts towards the bus.

Xu indicated to the court that he would be pleading guilty. He said he would be applying for a lawyer from the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

He will return to court on Apr 4.

If convicted of committing a public nuisance, Xu could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,500), or both.

For using threatening behaviour against a public service worker, he could be jailefor d up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.