Man to be charged after allegedly shooting pellets at birds, damaging Jurong West flat window

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly used a catapult to shoot pellets towards a flock of birds in February will be charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Police said on Tuesday that they were alerted to a damaged kitchen window at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block along Jurong West Street 61 on Feb 11.

“It was believed that the damage to the kitchen window was caused by the impact from projectiles fired,” the police said. Photos showed a small hole in a glass window.

Officers established the suspect’s identity and arrested the 36-year-old along Jurong West Street 61 on Apr 24.

An assortment of clay and metal pellets, two catapults and a metal figure which was used for target practice were seized as case exhibits.