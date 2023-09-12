Logo
Singapore

Man to be charged after allegedly shooting pellets at birds, damaging Jurong West flat window
Man to be charged after allegedly shooting pellets at birds, damaging Jurong West flat window

Police said it is believed the damage to the kitchen window was caused by the impact from projectiles fired. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

12 Sep 2023 05:53PM
SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly used a catapult to shoot pellets towards a flock of birds in February will be charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Police said on Tuesday that they were alerted to a damaged kitchen window at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block along Jurong West Street 61 on Feb 11.

“It was believed that the damage to the kitchen window was caused by the impact from projectiles fired,” the police said. Photos showed a small hole in a glass window.

Officers established the suspect’s identity and arrested the 36-year-old along Jurong West Street 61 on Apr 24.

An assortment of clay and metal pellets, two catapults and a metal figure which was used for target practice were seized as case exhibits.

Items seized by the police as case exhibits included metal and clay pellets. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)
Items seized by the police as case exhibits included two catapults. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly shot a catapult, containing metal and clay pellets, towards a flock of birds along Jurong West Street 61 and one of the pellets had caused damage to a residential unit’s kitchen window,” the police said. 

The man will be charged in court with several offences, including carrying offensive weapons in public places, rash act and cruelty to animals.

If convicted of carrying offensive weapons in public places, he could face up to three years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

For committing a rash act, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500 (US$1,836) or both. He could also be jailed up to one-and-a-half years, fined up to S$15,000 or both for the offence of cruelty to animals.

Source: CNA/ga(sn)

