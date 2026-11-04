Man to be charged over hidden camera in toilet on Japan to Singapore flight

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old British man will be charged on Thursday (Nov 5) after allegedly concealing a camera in a toilet on a flight from Japan to Singapore.

He will face one charge each of voyeurism and obstructing the course of justice, police said on Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the case at about 5.35pm on Oct 7.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had hidden a camera in one of the toilets on the flight.

After leaving the toilet, he allegedly activated the camera's recording function remotely through an app on his mobile phone.

A cabin crew member who subsequently used the toilet found the hidden camera, removed it and alerted a colleague.

The man then tried to retrieve the camera but found it had already been removed.

In an attempt to avoid detection, he deleted the app and all related photographs from his mobile phone.

The man was detained for investigations when the flight arrived at Changi Airport. His mobile phone and camera were seized.



The man will be charged with one count of voyeurism under the Penal Code, read with the Tokyo Convention Act. The offence carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, caning or any combination of these punishments.

He will also be charged with one count of obstructing the course of justice under the Penal Code, read with the Tokyo Convention Act. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both.