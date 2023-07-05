Man charged with attempted murder by driving into cyclist

SINGAPORE: A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a cyclist.

Toh Sze Ee, 48, is accused of attempting to kill 32-year-old cyclist Hossen Selim at about 5pm on Mar 16 this year.

According to charge sheets, Toh's vehicle collided with the cyclist along Kaki Bukit Avene 5, towards Kaki Bukit Road 5. The cyclist was hurt as a result.

Toh has other charges related to dealing in contraband cigarettes.

He is accused of dealing with 3,948 cartons of contraband cigarettes at a car park near Block 1, East Coast Road, on Jun 20.

The amount of unpaid excise duty on the contraband items was about S$387,694, while the amount of unpaid Goods and Services Tax on the same items was about S$34,900.

Toh will return to court later this month for a further mention of his case.

If found guilty of attempted murder, Toh could be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.