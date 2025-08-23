Man charged with housebreaking after handphone, wallet stolen from Orchard Rendezvous Hotel room

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was charged on Saturday (Aug 22) for housebreaking and theft.

Indra Fitry is accused of breaking into a room at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel in order to commit theft at around 3.12am on Aug 21.

According to the charge sheet, the Singaporean allegedly entered the room through a sliding window to steal an iPhone 16, and a wallet that contained 500,000 rupiah (S$39.56), an automated teller machine (ATM) card, an Indonesian driving licence and identity card.

The police had received two reports of suspected housebreaking and theft at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel between Tuesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, a victim had reported his handphone missing from his hotel room, while on Thursday, another victim reported his handphone and wallet missing from his hotel room.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, police were able to establish the suspect's identity and arrested him on Thursday.

The handphone and wallet from the second victim were recovered from him.

Indra has been remanded, with permission granted for him to be taken out for investigations.

Those convicted of housebreaking and theft offences can face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.